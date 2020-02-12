Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.03 million, a P/E ratio of -208.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. Spok has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 14,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $169,668.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,346.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Oreilly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,645.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Spok by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spok by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 417,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 53,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spok by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spok by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Spok by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

