Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Up 42.0% in January

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Steris by 225.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Steris during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Steris by 130.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $162.27 on Wednesday. Steris has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $162.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steris will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

