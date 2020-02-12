Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1,216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

