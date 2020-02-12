Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $908.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.63. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $60.01.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

