SunTrust Banks Increases Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Price Target to $202.00

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.72.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. Allergan has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $201.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average of $176.84.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.