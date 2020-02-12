Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synopsys stock opened at $158.22 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $159.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day moving average of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

