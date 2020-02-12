Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Short Interest Update

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Systemax stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.11. Systemax has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Get Systemax alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,032,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Systemax by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Systemax by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Systemax by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Systemax by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.