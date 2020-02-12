Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Short Interest Up 20.6% in January

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 12,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Target by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

NYSE:TGT opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.21. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target has a 52 week low of $69.97 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

