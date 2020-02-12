Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

TGB has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Taseko Mines from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Taseko Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.70.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $926,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

