Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.88.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$18.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.80. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

