Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Short Interest Update

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRA. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the third quarter valued at about $6,739,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telaria by 685.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 697,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the second quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Telaria by 9,720.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 368,615 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TLRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Telaria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

NYSE:TLRA opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Telaria has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $514.07 million, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

