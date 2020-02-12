Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Short Interest Up 16.5% in January

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,580,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 12,520,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,042,000. Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,873,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 317.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 433,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Teradata by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 365,890 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Teradata by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,209,000 after purchasing an additional 362,979 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -104.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. Teradata has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

