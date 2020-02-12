Teresa Parker Sells 1,057 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Teresa Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

