Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

