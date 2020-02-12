Titon (LON:TON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $105.50

Titon Holdings plc (LON:TON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.50 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 11888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.51).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 million and a PE ratio of 8.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Titon’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

About Titon (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

