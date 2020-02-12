TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Hold Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, January 20th.

TMX Group stock opened at $94.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $94.05.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

