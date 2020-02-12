TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on X. CIBC raised their price target on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$121.00 price target on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$123.67.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of X stock opened at C$120.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$117.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$113.52. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$80.19 and a 52 week high of C$128.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.