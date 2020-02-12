Todd M. Cleveland Sells 800 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,802,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.16. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 154.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 746.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

