Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $2,779,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Total by 1,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Total has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Total will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

