Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Short Interest Up 18.4% in January

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,400 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 425,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TG stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $689.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.08. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tredegar by 43.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 54,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tredegar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tredegar by 193.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 115,091 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tredegar by 117.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tredegar in the third quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

