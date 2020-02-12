TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $37,093.75 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $37,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $36,237.50.

On Wednesday, January 8th, H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $34,868.75.

Shares of TNET opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

