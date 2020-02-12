Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.79

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$46.79 and last traded at C$45.58, with a volume of 5588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSU. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$36.50 to C$49.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.01.

Trisura Group Company Profile (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

