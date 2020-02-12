TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target Increased to GBX 930 by Analysts at Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 930 ($12.23) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of TUI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TUI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,016.43 ($13.37).

TUI stock opened at GBX 925.20 ($12.17) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 894.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 922.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.95). The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

