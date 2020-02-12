Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $59,430.00 in Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $59,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $59,727.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $56,175.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $52,762.50.

On Thursday, November 21st, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

NYSE TWTR opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Twitter to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

