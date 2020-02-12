UBS Group Lowers Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 105

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.12 ($1.25).

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 82.94 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of -7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.19.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.