Uni Select (UNS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Uni Select to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$608.54 million.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $549.34 million and a PE ratio of 20.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.15. Uni Select has a fifty-two week low of C$9.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

