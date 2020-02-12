Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boston Partners owned about 2.36% of Valero Energy worth $906,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

NYSE VLO opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

