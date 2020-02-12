Valmont Industries (VMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VMI opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $112.94 and a 1 year high of $153.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMI. ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

