ValuEngine Lowers Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AOSL. BidaskClub downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 117,917 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.