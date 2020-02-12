ValuEngine Upgrades Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Leatt stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Leatt has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

