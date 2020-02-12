Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $129.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.84 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.