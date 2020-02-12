Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.50

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 211100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a market cap of $22.78 million and a PE ratio of -35.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 36.26 and a quick ratio of 36.23.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (CVE:VSR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for and produces gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Nelligan project, including Liam, Dan, 36, and Renard gold zones located in the Chapais-Chibougameau region of northern Quebec.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.