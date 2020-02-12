Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp (CVE:VIS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 56500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $722,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11.

Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

