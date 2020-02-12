Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Decreased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

