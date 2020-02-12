Watsco (WSO.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WSO.B opened at $176.44 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $139.54 and a 1-year high of $181.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.72.

Get Watsco alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.