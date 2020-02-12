Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.42. Aramark posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,817,000 after acquiring an additional 413,971 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,076,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,821,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,418,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

