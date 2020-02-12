Zacks: Analysts Expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.69. Amerisafe reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amerisafe.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMSF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $69.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. Amerisafe has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

