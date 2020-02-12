Zacks: Analysts Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $969,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $2,095,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

