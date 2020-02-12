Zacks: BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Given $10.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BBX Capital an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BBX opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. BBX Capital has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBX Capital (BBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.