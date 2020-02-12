Zacks: Brokerages Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. Worthington Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,855,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 412.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 159,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth about $3,299,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,440.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 61,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

