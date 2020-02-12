Zacks: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Given $3.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

LINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 73,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $161,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 247,468 shares of company stock worth $555,305 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.20% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.