Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.40

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 4498700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

In other news, insider Andrea Cattaneo sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

About Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

