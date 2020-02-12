Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Position Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.04% of Zimmer Biomet worth $628,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

NYSE ZBH opened at $159.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average is $142.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $159.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.