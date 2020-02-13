$126.46 Million in Sales Expected for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to announce sales of $126.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $127.00 million. Cyberark Software posted sales of $109.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year sales of $430.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $431.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $510.31 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $520.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cyberark Software.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. First Analysis raised shares of Cyberark Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,701,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 15,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 358,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after buying an additional 72,630 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 394,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $119.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.38.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyberark Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.