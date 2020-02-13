$135.87 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce sales of $135.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.93 million and the highest is $137.70 million. GreenSky posted sales of $109.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $533.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.74 million to $537.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $618.79 million, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $629.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

GSKY stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.26. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at $1,985,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in GreenSky by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GreenSky by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 89,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GreenSky by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

