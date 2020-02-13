13,798 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23.

