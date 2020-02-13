232,255 Shares in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 232,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,558,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.59% of Zymeworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 181.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In related news, Director Troy Cox acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZYME stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.54. Zymeworks Inc has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.