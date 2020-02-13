$26.40 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $26.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.09 million to $26.70 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $25.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $110.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.23 million to $111.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $121.63 million, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $122.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $415.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $412,263.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.