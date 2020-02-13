$262.94 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report $262.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.10 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $266.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.42 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

