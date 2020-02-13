679,300 Shares in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 679,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 111.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Infosys by 44.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 56.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

